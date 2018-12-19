The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec 6-13:
Gremillion, Christian: 28, 12447 Dutchtown Lane, Geismar, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Harris, Lionel: 60, 5272 Lennox St., Zachary, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, possession of alcohol in the vehicle.
Harris, Lionel: 60, 5272 Lennox St., Zachary, remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace.
Hopkins, Nicolas: 27, 3264 Old Baker Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Leonard, Whitney: 19, 308 Joyce St., New Roads, theft.
McCurry, Dionne: 38, 2408 Creek Hollow Road, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Palmer, Helen: 63, 2666 Taner St., Baton Rouge, theft, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Sommers, Kelli: 46, 12032 Pheasantwood Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of simple assault, simple battery, disturbing the peace, theft, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Swilley, Michael: 32, 9059 La. 959, Slaughter, speeding, failure to register vehicle, resisting an officer.
Wells, Chadrick: 34, 2001 S. Sherwood Forest St., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm, possession/dealing of a firearm with obliterated serial number.
Williams, Kyle: 34, 18035 Judith Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court outstanding bench warrants.