July 4 celebration
The Fourth of July Jubilee at The Pointe at Americana will feature fireworks at 9 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with a concert by Grammy-winning artist Kathy Mattea starting at 7 p.m. Food trucks and a kid's play zone will be available. Visit zacharyjubilee.com for a list of prohibited items and other rules.
Women's summit planned
The Women of Distinction Universal Women's Summit 2019 is planned for July 11-13 at Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Avenue A, Zachary.
The workshops and worship services are free and open to the public. Evangelist Christine Banks is conference host. Call (225) 654-1000 for information.
Speakers include:
- 7 p.m. July 11: Prophetess Sharonda Shelby, Quillen Temple COGIC, Slidell.
- 7 p.m. July 12: the Rev. Donald Robinson, Marine and Mount Moriah Community Church, Jefferson.
Powershop speakers include:
- 6 p.m. July 11: Dr. Evie Lee, Word of Life Faith Ministries, Baton Rouge.
- 6 p.m. July 12: Minister Carolyn Haley, New Home Family Ministries, Baton Rouge.
A Heart-to-Heart Luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. July 13 at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 4914 Constitution Ave., Baton Rouge. The speaker is Bishop Samuel R. Blakes, of New Home Family Ministries New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Marriage Encounter weekend set
The Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend is filled with ideas and new beginnings to help couples. The next weekend in Louisiana is July 19-21, at the Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center in Baton Rouge. Register online at www.LAMS-wwme.org or by calling Matt and Gail Quinn at (813) 548-1655.
Miss Zachary registration open
The Miss Zachary pageant is July 27. Visit zacharychamber.com/miss-zachary-pageant-registration for registration information. Deadline is July 5. The dates are changes from what was listed earlier in the year.
Alzheimer caregiver support
Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area is holding a support group meeting for caregivers in the area. One meeting will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary.
Mayor's Prayer Breakfast set
The annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast is at 6:30 a.m. Friday at the Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road. "Unity Builds Community" is the theme. Constable Terrica Williams is the speaker. Call (225) 778-0300 to get tickets.
Be a Lane volunteer
On Facebook, Lane Regional Medical Center said its gift shop is worked each day by volunteers and a few shifts are available. Training is available and workers receive discounts. Contact (225) 658-6699 or email auxiliary@lanermc.org for information.