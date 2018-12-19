As I write this, Christmas is still days away. It's gray and dreary outside.
But the new year is just around the corner. I hope 2019 is bright and filled with hope for all.
Tell us what's going on
We'd love to hear more from the residents of Zachary and surrounding communities in the new year. We want to publicize your events ahead of time and share photos and news of things as they happen.
To do so, we need to hear from you.
You can contact us by email at zachary@theadvocate.com. Email is a great way to send us information. Call me at (225) 388-0731 if you need to ask a question.
We are always seeking school, club and church news — I see a lot of this on Facebook. Send it to us to share with your neighbors through the paper, also.
We are always looking for sports stories and photos. This can be little kids and adults.
Have an upcoming event? Remember to send it to us so we can promote it in this space.
Deadlines are the Friday before Thursday's publication. For instance, if you want something to be in the edition that runs Thursday, Jan. 17, we have to have it by Friday, Jan. 11. And if it's an announcement about something coming up, you can send it earlier. Makes it easier on everyone.
We need all the basic information. The journalism term is the 5 W's and an H: who, what, when, where, why and how. If you send a photo, we need to know the names of the people in it, listed from left, and what is going on.
We need items as quickly as possible after the event. So don't wait a month to send it to us.
Let's see you in the paper in 2019.
Library group sets reunion
The Zachary Library Teen Council will hold a reunion celebrating its 15th year at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27 at the Zachary Branch Library. All previous members, along with family and friends, are invited to participate. Registration is requested by calling (225) 658-1870.
Lighting up Zachary
The light show in the Zachary Historic District is on every evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Virginia Street through Jan. 6. Motorists are invited to set their radio dials to 105.9 FM and drive through.
A look ahead
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce is holding Bowling for Business on Jan. 11. For information, contact Mary Landry at (225) 921-0152 or mary.landry@cityofzachary.org, or Taylor Watts at taylor@zacharychamber.com.
Practice ACT set
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is offering the ACT Practice Test at two locations, including the Greenwell Springs Branch at 9:30 a.m. Jan 5. Call (225) 274-4470 to register. Participants must have a valid phone number and email to sign up. A confirmation email will be sent, which must be shown on test day. High school students are given preference, and middle school students will be wait-listed. If spots are available five days out, middle-schoolers on the wait list will be offered a spot.