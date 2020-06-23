The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department from June 3-14:
Abbriel Burrell: 23; 2222 Fairchild St., Baton Rouge; disturbing the peace, remaining after forbidden, terrorizing, obstruction of the roadway and bench warrants from Baker City Court
Alonzo Collins: 21; 3148 David St., Livonia; fugitive warrants from Manhattan Police Department
Terry Dorsey: 21; 2421 McHugh Road, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Douglas Harris: 56; 4306 Jacquelyn Drive, Baker; domestic abuse battery
Ronnie Hartley: 30; 305 Hartford Place, West Monroe; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Roneisha Henderson: 27; 6657 St. Mary Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Tre Morris: 27; 12441 E. Sheraton Ave., Baton Rouge; domestic abuse battery
Daruis Schaffer: 27; 650 N. Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge; for bench warrants from Baker City Court
Marissa Vessell: 24; 851 Meadow Glen Ave., Zachary; aggravated battery and battery of a dating partner
David Williams: 18; 1900 Blount Road, Baton Rouge; two fugitive warrants from Baton Rouge Police Department
Gabralle Wyatt: 27; 4210 Heath Drive, Baker; aggravated battery and battery of a dating partner