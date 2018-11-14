Holiday state of mind
This week is the start of the holiday season, which in Louisiana, seems to run through Mardi Gras.
During this time, it is easy to get caught up in what has to be done and how bad traffic is and how many people are in the stores.
Mindfulness reaches people to be aware of the moment. Be aware of feeling thankful. Be aware of the people you are buying for. Remember, they are not just something to check off a list.
Be mindful during the upcoming season. Remember to take a few breaths. Those breaths do help us relax. Plan for the increase in traffic and people. Prioritize: Does it really matter if that errand gets done?
Take time to enjoy your holidays.
Collecting Christmas shoebox gifts
Operation Christmas Child annually collects shoeboxes filled with small gifts to send to children around the world. First Baptist Zachary, 4200 Main St., is a collection site. Drop off your contributions between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday. A news release said, "The Capital LA Area Team volunteers hope to collect more than 15,087 gifts during the week."
Thanksgiving luncheon
The Dr. Martin Luther King Zachary Committee invites senior citizens to its annual Senior Citizens Thanksgiving Luncheon at 11 a.m. Monday at the Zachary High School auxiliary gym, 4100 Bronco Lane. All senior citizens are welcome. Music and door prizes will be available. Attendees are asked to bring a canned good donation. For information, contact Johnnie Evans (225) 933-6431.
Let’s Move: Story & Music Games
While designed for children with developmental disabilities, any child ages 4-7 may attend this program at 11 a.m. Nov. 24 at the Zachary Branch. Mary Ann Hoberman presents readings of "Miss Mary Mack" and "It’s Simple, Simon." Music games are also on the agenda.
Adopt-A-Family
Sammy's Grill in Zachary is holding the second annual Holiday Adopt-a-Family Drive. It is taking nominations through Wednesday. Visit sammysgrill.com/community to nominate someone.
Need a water meter cover?
Zachary's City Utilities Department reminds residents to check their water meter box/lid and make sure it is covered properly. If a new replacement lid is needed, contact the city warehouse at (225) 654-6566, and a city employee will help perform the installation.
Looking to December
- The Metro District 1 annual Christmas Pot Luck Gathering is at 6:40 p.m., Dec. 4 at the Chaneyville Community Center, 13211 Jackson Road, Zachary.
- Christmas in the Village is Dec. 7.
- The 2018 Zachary Chamber Christmas Parade is Dec. 8. The theme is "How the Grinch Stole Christmas in Zachary."
- The Zachary Charity League Mad Men of New York event is Feb. 16. Visit zacharycharityleague.org/events to purchase tickets.