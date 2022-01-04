Capital Area CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocate Association invites people to participate in an upcoming virtual information session to learn to speak up for abused and neglected children in East Baton Rouge Parish to help them reach their forever families.
Each year, children enter foster care as victims of abuse, neglect and abandonment, a news release said. They belong to no one as they silently wait for a judge to decide their future. Sometimes a child can remain adrift in foster care for months, even years, with no one speaking on their behalf, the release said.
CASA volunteers advocate for these children to help them reach safe, permanent homes. CASA volunteers do not provide legal representation, nor do they replace social workers. A CASA volunteer is an independent voice speaking solely for the best interests of the child.
The first step to becoming a CASA volunteer is to attend one of the following 30-minute virtual orientation sessions.
Jan. 15: 10 a.m.; Jan. 19: 3 p.m.; Jan. 27: 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 2: 11:30 a.m.; Feb. 12: 10 a.m.; Feb. 17: 12:30 p.m.; Feb. 25: 3 p.m.
March 3: 1:30 p.m.; March 12: 10 a.m.; March 14: 2 p.m.; March 23: 2:30 p.m.; March 29: 4:30 p.m.
CASA is accepting people into its next volunteer training class which starts Jan. 18. To sign up for an orientation session, volunteers can visit casabr.org and click on volunteer at the top or email at volunteer@casabr.org with questions.