The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department for March 21-28:
Beckham, Handy: 23, 1004 Dean Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, reckless operation.
Franklin, Kenny: 54, 4081 Shaffet Lane, Zachary, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fugitive warrant.
Hawkins, Brian: 35, 5324 Hawkins Lane, Ethel, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Hebert, Wayne: 52, 3612 Baker Blvd., Baker, theft.
Howard, Jennifer: 50, 7928 Glenn Oaks Drive, Zachary, theft.
Jones, Jeremy: 36, 1708 Saul Ave., Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Massey, Edgar: 47, 3988 Campbell Swamp Road, Vicksburg, Mississippi, theft, fugitive warrant.
McCann, Kayla: 27, 9421 N. Deer Creek Ave., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Newsome, Lisa: 52, 1531 Robinson St., Baker, theft, entry or remaining after forbidden.
Nicholas, Tyree: 33, 4909 Ritterman Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.
Simmons, Jathnel: 25, 1130 Shilo Drive, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Spann, Jasmine: 30, 1113 Chemin Drive, Baker, driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic, failure to supply driver's license.
Sullivan, Robert: 49, 10615 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Vessell, Tara: 40, 1101 Mount Pleasant, Zachary, theft, driving under suspension.
Villar, Joseph: 38, 225 New Roads St., New Roads, theft.