Patty Williams has been named director of Physician Practice Management at Lane Regional Medical Center.
She will oversee both managed care and clinical care at Lane Dermatology, Lane Family Practice, Lane Gastroenterology, Lane OB/GYN, Lane Pediatrics, Lane Surgery Group, and FastLane After-Hours Urgent Care Clinic.
Williams joins the Lane team with a varied background in health care, most recently as business development and operations manager at Baton Rouge General Physician Group.
“I am very excited to be a part of the Lane team,” Williams said. “It is an honor to be involved with such an outstanding group of physicians and staff that understand the needs of the patients we serve. Together we will strive to fulfill Lane’s mission of providing exceptional health ncare services to every patient, every time.”
A native of south Mississippi, Williams and husband Steve have been married for 32 years. They live in Denham Springs and have two adult children.