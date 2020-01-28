BAKER — Volunteers are seeking donations for a Buffalo Student Investment Closet, providing free school uniforms, hygiene items, soap, school supplies and laundry detergent to needy students at Baker Middle School.
Cathy Craddock, a real estate agent with Mike Walker and Associates, told the City Council on Tuesday that she heard that other schools in the area have similar programs and thought Baker students could benefit.
She enlisted the help of school staff and volunteers, along with Councilwoman Brenda G. Jackson and Baker School Board member Joyce Burges, to create the closet.
The school board has already approved the program and volunteers have cleaned out and painted a room at the middle school to use for the closet.
“We would like to expand this to the high school and eventually have a closet in every school in Baker,” Craddock said.
Donated items can be dropped off at Jim’s Smokehouse, 918 Main St., but should not be brought to the school for safety reasons.
In other business:
- The council approved ordinances to renew sales and use, insurance license, occupational license, chain store license, and alcoholic beverage taxes for 2020. Tax rates have not changed from last year.
- Mayor Darnell Waites updated the council about the status of nine condemned buildings. Letters have been sent to owners of the blighted properties and if they don’t respond, the buildings will be torn down. Liens will be placed on the tax rolls for the properties to enable the city to recuperate the cost of tearing down the buildings.
- Waites told the council that some residents have complained about trash not being removed and as a result, city officials monitor the service and meet with Republic Services once a month to review the service. Most problems with pickup have been solved, he said, though occasionally Republic gets behind on picking up items such as tree branches that are not placed in trash cans.
- Waites reported that city officials continue to work on improving drainage. Baker received a $7 million federal grant as a result of the 2016 flooding to buy a generator for the Baker Municipal Building, which is a certified Red Cross shelter, as well as improve drainage. Dredging bayous and canals to improve water movement out of the city is part of the project, which is a partnership with East Baton Rouge Parish. Baker officials are also striving to keep grass cut and trash out of drainage ditches to help water flow.
- Councilman Charles Vincent will lead a discussion called Louisiana’s First Black Elected Officials and sign copies of his book "Black Legislators in Louisiana during Reconstruction" on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Baker Library on Groom Road.
- Jackson told the council that free tax preparation will be offered at the Baker Library through April. Registration is available at cauw.org or by calling 211. The library will also hold a class on ebooks at 11 a.m. Monday.