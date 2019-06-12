Families gathered Saturday at Howell Park for Reel Dads 2019, an event planned to build long-term memories between a father and child.
A group of community leaders planned the event to encourage dads and their children "to put the electronics down and join us in experiencing the life skill of fishing and day of outdoors," a news release said.
The day featured fishing, food, awards and other activities.
Darryl Hurst, director of Elite Sports; Levar Robinson, director of F.O.A.M; and Geno McLaughlin, a community activist, said they are working to rebuild and restore family values that will help to push youth "in the right direction."