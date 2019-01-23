The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Jan. 10-17:
Adams, Madaria: 38, 371 Morganza Highway, Morganza, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Barker, Brittaney: 33, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, improper supervision of a juvenile.
Blackmon, Anthony: 31, 2804 Rush Road, Slaughter, hit-and-run, driving with a suspended driver’s license.
Crear, Joshua: 19, 20007 Pecan Hill Drive, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Duncan, Brandon: 35, 5651 Truman St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Dunn, Markeith: 32, 10601 Kennedy St., Clinton, theft, resisting an officer.
Edwards, John: 41, 3907 Monticello Blvd., Baton Rouge, two counts of theft.
Franklin, Aaron: 21, 334 Genola St., Clinton, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Gipson, Andre: 33, 4139 Shelley St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Hill, Roger: 59, 4779 Avenue G, Zachary, two counts of distribution/manufacturing Schedule II drugs.
Hodge, Angelle: 20, 7445 Vice President Drive, Baton Rouge, distribution/manufacturing Schedule I drugs.
Huggins, Nathaniel: 22, 2126 Marie St., Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Jones, Braylon: 27, 1813 Debby Ave., Zachary, theft.
Kelly, Lioonel: 29, 1065 E. Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, possession/distribution of Schedule I drugs, two counts distribution/manufacturing Schedule I drugs, distribution/manufacturing Schedule II drugs, encouraging the delinquency of a juvenile, fugitive warrant.
Lagasse, Errick: 42, 10240 La. 955, Ethel, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Leonard, Tronette: 29, 22962 Ligon Road, Zachary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Martin, Mickey: 38, 8079 Arnold Road, Denham Springs, theft.
Matthews, Jean: 40, 21020 La. 19, Slaughter, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Merchant, Holly: 47, 3637 Harrison St., Baker, theft.
Ross, David: 38, 10823 Jacock Road, St. Francisville, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended driver’s license, no insurance, driving left of center.
Summerall, Anthony: 25, 5936 La. 569, Liberty, violation of protective orders, felon in possession of a firearm.
White, Shyron: 20, 1449 Pecan Grove, Zachary, theft.
Wicker, Mallory: 24, 2189 WJ Wicker Road, Zachary, possession of drug paraphernalia.