Miracle Place Church, 2080 Main St. in Baker, held its annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31.
Several church members decorated their vehicles. Some of the hosts had games set up in the back of their trunks, a few of the others had games set up around their vehicles. Most of the hosts passed out candy; a couple of them passed out stuffed animals.
Refreshments were served at a Coca-Cola trailer underneath the Miracle Place Church sign. On the inside, there were inflatables for the children and tables set up with paint, so attendees could paint paper pumpkins or real pumpkins.