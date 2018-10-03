The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Sept. 20-27:
Belt, Angela: 35, 130 Crochet St. Morganza, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Harris, Latricia: 43, 9646 Spike Ridge Ave., Zachary, theft.
Hartness, Casey: 20, 1309 La. 421, St. Francisville, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kirkland, Julius: 52, 664 Donnie St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Nelson, Zachary: 22, 5522 Joan Drive, Zachary, burglary of pharmacies, criminal damage to property.
Nelson, Zachary: 22, 5522 Joan Drive, Zachary, theft.
Parker, Shunita: 26, 3877 Canon St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Sanders, Hilda: 53, 4748 Lee St., Zachary, reckless operation.
Sibley, Warren: 29, 5944 Street B, St. Francisville, possession of marijuana.
Simmons, Joshua: 22, 275 Chatsworth St., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Wiggins, Liljuan: 31, 3840 Cherry St., Zachary, reckless operation of a vehicle, possession of marijuana, flight from an officer, felon in possession of a firearm, obstruction of justice.
Williams, Shannon: 33, 6822 E. Monarch Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.