The Baker Chamber of Commerce hosted "Leads for Lunch" on Sept. 15, a chance for various leaders and businesses to network after nearly two years of in-person events being canceled due to the pandemic.
Baker Mayor Darnell Waites spoke on the importance of networking, unity and investment in the community and asked everyone to introduce themselves before lunch.
Brenda Guess, assistant secretary of Louisiana Department of Economic Development, and her team members Shamelda Pet, Marissa Doih and Sonja Christophe gave a presentation on the State Small Business Credit Initiative.
The programs available under the initiative promote capital access to all recipient jurisdictions, including in underserved areas, include:
- Venture Capital Programs: Jurisdictions may set up public-private partnerships for equity investing or invest in venture capital funds. These investments are focused on providing capital to underserved startups and democratizing venture capital across geography and to diverse founders.
- Loan Participation Programs: In these programs, states, the District of Columbia, territories and tribal governments buy an interest in the loans made by lenders or lend directly alongside private lenders, providing direct lending to finance small businesses.
- Loan Guarantee Programs: States, the District of Columbia, territories and tribal governments use initiative funds to provide an assurance to lenders that they will be partially repaid in the event of default, after the lender makes every reasonable effort to collect, helping small businesses secure loans that may have otherwise been inaccessible or prohibitively expensive.
- Collateral Support Programs: The programs in this model set aside funds as collateral for new loans, enabling start-ups to borrow funds to help their businesses grow with the assistance of initiative capital.