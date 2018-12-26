Jordan Martin, 3, seemed to lift a page out of a holiday happy ending when she rode her new pink bike across the floor of the Baker Municipal Center wearing an accidentally coordinating pink sweatshirt proclaiming, “unicorns are real.” For this moment in time, Santa and the Christmas spirit of giving and care were larger than life for the boys and girls who attended the third Jingle and Mingle Thursday, Dec. 20.
The community Christmas extravaganza was sponsored by the Main Street Pilot Club, but it was a collaboration of Baker city government, civic and charity organizations, and the police and fire departments. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand, but all everyone had an opportunity to be Santa and put smiles on the faces of young and old alike.
Local retailers provided gift cards and giveaways included toys, scooters, bikes, turkeys and hams, event coordinator Doris Alexander said. Music and entertainment was provided by Everette Parker and The Lanford 10, a local family of musicians composed of a mother, father and eight siblings who sing and play a wide variety of instruments.
Baker Mayor Darnell Waites, the Baker City Council and School Board members assisted in the event or showed to lend support and extend holiday greetings. “Groups like the Pilot Club help me reach people I can’t reach from my platform,” Waites explained. “We have a mixture of people today, and there’s a lot of inclusion here.”
Waites said people of all walks of life are welcome, but the event doesn’t lose its focus of meeting needs. “They are able to reach out to people who need more help and assistance,” he said. “That’s what I love about the Pilot Club and what they do as a community organization.”
Waites said he sees the big picture as another method to unify people. “Doing more of these efforts will encourage others to work together in their community and they will start working with their neighbors,” he said. “It’s starts with leadership — it starts at the top — and everything that we do works together for the good of the whole city. “
Gloria Johnson, Main Street Pilot Club president, said the effort started the first Christmas after the 2016 flood that devastated many parts of south Louisiana including the Baker. “We wanted to do something to assist the people in the city of Baker who were affected by the 2016 flood,” she said.
Although two years have passed, Johnson said she feels many people in the area have not recovered fully from the flood’s impact. “That’s why we are continuing to do it, but I don’t know if we are going to do it next year,” Johnson said.
The Main Street Pilot club has been apart of Pilot International since 1967, Johnson said. In 2021, the national will celebrate its 100th anniversary. At the heart of the group’s logo is a riverboat’s pilot wheel referencing the organization’s mission to provide service and guidance.
Pilot International Foundation (now the Pilot International Founders Fund) was established in 1975 to further Pilot’s humanitarian efforts, according to the group’s website. Since the Pilot International Founders Fund grant program began in 1977, nearly 1,500 grants totaling more than $1.5 million have been disbursed to Pilot Clubs.
Notable Pilot International projects have included:
• Donating an ambulance to the Red Cross for use in England during WW II (1940)
• Adopting a five-year project to rebuild the war-torn village of Vimoutiers, Orne, France, which was accidentally bombed by allied troops (1949)
• Contributing $10,000 to establish cancer research laboratories at the Salk Institute (1967-68)
• Establishing elementary schools in Guatemala (1968)
• Founding Project: WOMANPOWER, a joint CARE/Pilot project which provided financial aid to cottage industries owned by women in Peru (1987-1992)
• BrainMinders — "Protecting Your Brain for Life" is Pilot International’s award-winning signature project introduced at the Denver Convention in 2001. Over four hundred clubs applied for in-kind grants. In the seven years since the introduction over 560,000 books have been distributed to the clubs and evaluations have been received.
Johnson said the Baker group has spent more than half a century dedicated to those projects while not losing sight of the needs at home. “Our theme is 'Do more, care more, and be more’ and we are always trying to change the communities in which we are a part,” she said.
“Families — mothers, fathers, children — are a part of this event,” she said of Jingle and Mingle. “Some attendees come from outside the Baker community, but all are welcome.”
“We don’t turn anyone away because everything we do is in the spirit of Christmas,” Johnson said. “We are an organization formed to help people in need.”