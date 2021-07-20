Anna’s Grace Foundation will host its fifth annual A Sweet Summer Night Gala from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 31, at the Baton Rouge Marriott.
This evening of sweets, savories and sips will benefit the foundation’s assistance and outreach programs that support local families who experience miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss.
“Loss didn’t pause for the pandemic,” said the foundation’s executive director and co-founder, Monica Alley. “While donations were understandably down in 2020, the number of families needing assistance increased."
In 2020, Anna’s Grace helped 176 families with the unexpected end-of-life expenses that accompanied their grief, allowing the families to focus on healing instead of on funeral or burial costs.
“Whether guests attend the event in person or virtually, they will help grieving parents know they are not alone and are supported,” said Alley.
At the gala, guests will be able to sample sweet and savory treats from area businesses and bakeries while sipping complimentary wine and beer and enjoying live music. Guests will have the opportunity to win packages including a trip to Natchez with a downtown carriage ride, a chartered fishing trip out of Grand Isle, a David Yurman bracelet, baskets of goodies from local boutiques, and many other items.
Tickets to the live event are $65 per person in advance and $75 at the door. A free virtual bidding option is available for those who are unable to attend the gala in person. Visit https://give.classy.org/SSN2021 to reserve tickets. For information, contact Monica Alley at (225) 931-1960 or info.annasgrace@gmail.com.