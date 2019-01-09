Zachary inauguration set
Zachary Mayor David Amrhein, along with council members Francis Nezianya, Brandon Noel, Laura O’Brien, Hunter Landry and Lael Montgomery will be sworn in during the City of Zachary Inauguration at 7 p.m. Monday, at Fellowship Church, 1555 E. Mount Pleasant Road.
The ceremony will feature performances by the Zachary High School jazz band, Zachary High School ROTC, Copper Mill Elementary school choir, Zachary Elementary school choir, and solo performances by Michelle Willis, Selena Morgan and Roby Wax. A reception will be held after the ceremony.
In addition to the mayor and members of the City Council, Police Chief David McDavid will be taking his oath of office.
Adopt a dog
Must Luv Dogs Louisiana Rescue is holding its January Adoption Event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday at Pet Sense, 5875 Main St., Zachary.
MLK Scholarship Ball
The MLK Jr. Zachary Committee is set to host its annual scholarship ball, "A Night of Royalty," from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 19 at the Baker Municipal Center Auditorium, 3325 Groom Road.
Tickets to the semiformal/formal event are $25 each or a donation may be made to the MLK Zachary Committee and mailed to P.O. Box 524, Zachary, LA 70791. All proceeds will go toward scholarships awarded to qualified high school graduates planning to attend college. Tickets may be purchased from any committee member or by calling Johnnie Evans, committee chairwoman, at (225) 933-6431.
Baseball-support auction
An auction to help the Zachary High baseball team will be held Jan. 26 at The Barn at Oakhill, 2835 La. 956, Ethel. A silent auction with cocktails, music and buffet start at 5 p.m. Seniors will be introduced at 7 p.m. and the live auction starts at 7:30 p.m. Dress is business casual, and tickets are a $30 donation. Contact Penny Jackson, pjack97@att.net, or Coach Jacob Fisher, jacob.fisher@zacharyschools.org, for tickets and information.
Help the Scouts keep up facilities
The Istrouma Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America is restarting its J.O.A.T.S. program. Jack of all Trades is for people who have skills they are willing to share in the upkeep of Scout facilities.
An informational meeting will be at the Pennington Scout Service Center, 9644 Brookline Ave., Baton Rouge, at 7 p.m. Jan. 17. Attendees will be asked to fill out a survey about their resources and skills. Automotive, gardening and landscaping are just some of the skills needed.
Lane seeks blood donations
January has been designated National Blood Donor Month, and Lane Regional Medical Center is holding a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 25. To schedule an appointment, visit volunteersignup.org/LDPMB or call (225) 658-4574.
Stroke Support Group
On the fourth Thursday of every month, Lane Rehabilitation Center holds a bimonthly Stroke Support Group to provide stroke survivors and their caregivers a place to connect with others and exchange practical information on the challenges of adjusting to the changes in their lives. The next meeting is at noon Jan. 24. Lunch is provided, and registration is preferred. Call Lane Rehabilitation Center at (225) 658-6800.
Healthy snack for children
The Zachary Charity League provides healthy snacks for more than 100 schoolchildren in the community to take home every Friday. It is looking for sponsors, who provide $12 a month to help cover the costs. The group said on Facebook that often this is the only food these children have over the weekend. Visit zacharycharityleague.org/snack-packs-4-kids for information and to sign up.
Send us your activities
Don't forget to let The Plainsman announce your upcoming activities and publish photos after the event.
Email is a great way to send information. Send your news items to zachary@theadvocate.com. Call (225) 388-0731 with questions. Deadlines are the Friday before Thursday's publication.
The Plainsman is always seeking school, club, sports and church news from Zachary, Baker and the surrounding areas. Send it in to share with neighbors through the paper.