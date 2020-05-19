The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on May 1-14:
Kristina Fergerson: 34, 2533 La. 10, Jackson; hit-and-run
Hunter Henrick: 20; 1569 N. Plains Ave., Zachary; simple battery
Adarielle Johnson: 24; 4250 Martin St., Zachary; careless operation
Junior Joseph: 35; 5220 W. Hunter’s Chapel Court, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on bench warrants
Damecia Matthews: 23; 2007 W. Azalea Ave., Baker, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia
Sequan Morgan: 27; 5737 Breckenridge St., Baton Rouge; battery of a dating partner
Cedric Teasett: 43; 4156 Florida St., Zachary; simple criminal damage to property
Marissa Vessell: 24; 851 Meadow Glen Ave., Zachary; theft
Marvin Washington: 26; 2471 68th Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on bench warrants
Montero Whitfield: 43; 5969 Dennis Mack Lane, Ethel; four counts access device fraud