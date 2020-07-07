The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department from June 25-July 2:
Reynaldo Cummings: 30; 2548 Hovey Ave., Baker; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and home invasion
Garrick Vessel: 26; 542 Ray Weiland Drive, Baker; simple criminal damage to property and domestic abuse battery
Eyeon Wiggins: 18; 1408 Landry Drive, Baker; indecent behavior with juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of marijuana and trespassing at BREC parks
Frank White Jr.: 31; 1801 Landry Drive, Baker; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment