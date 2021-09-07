As many people are aware, situations are changing constantly in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Here are various notes about Zachary, Baker and the Felicianas as of lunchtime Sept. 3.
- A burn ban has been issued by State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes. The use of barbecue grills, fire pits and small campfires for brief, recreational purposes are allowed and not affected by the burn ban.
- East Feliciana Parish residential waste pickup routes are to have resumed Sept. 6. For information, visit www.wasteprousa.com/weather-updates/.
- West Feliciana Parish was to begin Ida debris cleanup Sept. 7 and estimated it may take up to three weeks to be removed. Have all storm debris moved to the nearest parish/state road right of way by Sept. 7 to ensure it is picked up. Do not bag vegetative debris.
- The West Feliciana Recycle Center is closed because people were ignoring the current rules.
- As of Sept. 3, many state sites are closed, including Audubon State Historic Site, Centenary State Historic Site, Locust Grove State Historic Site, Port Hudson State Historic Site and Rosedown State Historic Site.
- Barn Hill Preserve in Ethel reported on Facebook that its staff members stayed at the facility during the storm to ensure the animals were safe and well cared-for. “We are so excited to say Barn Hill Preserve made it out of Hurricane Ida with very minimal damage and all of our animals are safe and sound! And today our power was restored!!” The preserve was planning to reopen Sept. 3.
- Also reporting on Facebook, Hemingbough had some limbs down and lots of fallen leaves. And power was restored the morning of Aug. 30.
- West Feliciana Parish Office of Homeland Security posted some Ida statistics. From Aug. 29-31, the highest wind gust was 55 mph at 11:20 p.m. The lowest barometric pressure was 29.28 at 2:10 a.m. Total precipitation was 1.09 inches.
- Zachary was beginning storm debris pickup Sept. 6. Remember to keep household waste separate from storm debris.
- Baker has restarted regular garbage collection and reminds residents to keep storm debris separate. Recycling services were on hold as of Sept. 3.
- Due to the recovery efforts of Ida, the Baker Chamber of Commerce Back to School Drive-Thru Giveaway was postponed to Sept. 18.