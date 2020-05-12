When the early reports signaled coronavirus clusters in senior care facilities, Zachary centers took immediate steps to protect residents and staff from the deadly virus that killed tens of thousands of Americans in the first quarter of 2020.
Two Zachary facilities, Oakwood Village Assisted Living Facility and Zachary Manor Nursing Home, enacted quarantines and safety measures that provided protection at the cost of contact with family members. Extreme social distancing meant visits with seniors were made via live video chats or from either side of windows.
Local senior center residents have been on what seemed like extreme lockdown during a time when at least 25,600 residents and workers have died from the coronavirus at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities for older adults in the United States, according stats collected by a New York Times database.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control report that nursing home populations are at a high risk of being infected by — and dying from — COVID-19. The disease is particularly lethal to older adults with underlying health conditions. It also often spreads easily through facilities where many people live in a confined environment and workers move from room to room.
A few weeks into the quarantine, Zachary Manor administrator Courtney Frey said her staff was able to orchestrate a special moment for resident Margie Welsh. Welsh’s family took part in the We Care Caravan on April 1 and the staff found out they would pass Zachary Manor after leaving Lane Regional Medical Center. Surrounded by masked staff, Welsh was able to see her family as they passed honking and waving.
At Oakwood Village, residents were treated to a car parade Friday, May 8, where family and friends were able to drive by, honk horns, and share in a festive atmosphere. Christy Turner, the facilities, marketing director said the residents had been inside for 13 weeks with no visitors or contact with non-staff members.
The party was complete with face masks, a social distancing outside of the facility and the parading faces of family and community groups. “We are so grateful to our families and community for their support,” Turner said. “Big thanks to the City of Zachary Police and Fire Dept. Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance that came out and cooked for all the employees. It meant so much to the residents and the staff.”