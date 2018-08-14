BAKER — The State of Louisiana sent Baker a letter detailing maintenance and administrative problems with the city’s water system, Mayor Darnell Waites announced Tuesday night.
“We got those letters because we are responsible,” councilman Pete Heine said. “This is as serious as a heart attack.”
“Flint, Michigan, is an example," city attorney Ken Fabre said. "If someone gets sick or hurt and a suit is filed, they can come after city officials."
The letter, which was sent to all the city council members as well as the mayor and officials in the public works department, is dated Aug. 6 and details an audit conducted by the state on June 22.
The letter lists seven violations, including inadequate minimum free chlorine residuals in more than 5 percent of samples, failure to distribute a consumer confidence report in 2017, metal tubes lying near Lavey Lane chlorine housing site, sanitary seals in bad condition on two wells, and missing back flow test results.
The issues must be resolved within 30 days, according to the letter.
Almost all of the problems have already been addressed, public works director Kelvin Ridgley said.
The city will soon sign a contract with water consultants Thornton, Musso & Bellemin Inc. of Zachary to administer and maintain Baker’s water system.
The contract, which is awaiting a signature from the mayor, will be for about $90,000 per year for TMB to handle everything from paperwork to physical maintenance, Ridgley said.
Billing of residents and businesses will still go through the city.
“A lot of cities are doing this and we have already done it with our natural gas system,” Waites said. “It’s just too hard to keep up with the regulations.”
Utility rates have to be raised to generate enough funds to properly maintain the water system, Heine said. “It’s not popular, but we have to do it.”
City officials are gathering information through a utility survey and will present information to the public by December about how much rates could be raised.
Any utility rate increase would have to be voted on by the City Council.
In other business, the council discussed but took no action on temporarily suspending for two city parades an ordinance enacted two years ago requiring horses within the city to wear dung bags.
The parades will take place during the Buffalo Festival in September and for a holiday celebration in December.
“We are doing a rodeo (during the Buffalo Festival) and a lot of people want to ride their horses during the parade. We are not going that far and we’ll make sure the streets are clean after,” Waites said.
“I got a lot of guff for this when it was passed and people laughed and so on," councilman Charles Vincent said, "but I had a constituent who would go in their front yard and step in horse manure.
"Horses shouldn’t be in cities," he said. "If you see carts in other cities pulled by horses they usually have dung bags. It can be a real problem. If someone can afford a horse, they can afford a dung bag. But I support the temporary suspension as long as it is cleaned up after for those walking.”
“Let’s table this and see if we can get some organization to donate the dung bags,” councilwoman Doris Alexander said. “No one wants to step in that.”
The council then agreed to table further discussion of suspending the ordinance until donors could be sought.
Waites also announced that a Domestic Abuse Symposium will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at the City Hall Municipal Building, 3325 Groom Road.