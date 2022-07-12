T&T Smokehouse Meats held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting June 11, welcoming a new business on Main Street.
Owners Joseph and Engreck Butler smiled wide as family, friends and customers came in through double doors to celebrate and enjoy some barbecue, according to a news release
T&T Smokehouse Meats is at 306 Main St., Baker. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
The restaurant was lively as people saw the signs at the entrance of the shopping center and above T&T Smokehouse Meats. Numerous people made their way inside to order ribs with one of the various Southern side dishes.
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, community leaders shared encouraging words on behalf of the Butler family and their business. Those with a chance to speak included Michel Woods, president of the Baker Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Darnell Waites, Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks, Rep. Barbara Carpenter, Councilman Robert Young, Councilwoman Glenda Bryant, Councilwoman Brenda G. Jackson, and the Rev. Guevara Johnson and his wife Shannon Johnson.
"We give God glory and honor for allowing this to manifest and know that his hand is on us," Engreck Butler said. "We are excited to be here, to be a part of the Baker family, and are looking forward to a good turnout."