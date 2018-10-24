The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Oct. 11-18:
Edwards, Danielle: 42, 2566 W. Magnolia Drive, Baker, fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee.
Edwards, Tawanna: 39, 2423 McHugh Road, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Gagliano, Michael: 33, 4412 Burgess Drive, Baker, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office fugitive warrant.
Green, Anthony: 50, 12752 Pride Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Johnson, Brian: 44, 919 Daniels St., Baker, booked in for bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Parker, Vincent: 55, 10065 Avenue G, Baton Rouge, theft.
Singleton, Deandra: 25, 2500 Old Town Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Watson, Andrew: 54, 12161 Maryland Lane, Hammond, fugitive warrants, warrants from Baker City Court.
Williams, Cedric: 41, 4550 Shelly St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Wilson, Brandon: 21, 7138 Coronet Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.