All of Zachary’s elective offices will be on this fall’s ballot, and people who want to throw their hats in the ring can sign up later this month.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office will qualify candidates July 20 to 22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Candidates may visit the clerk’s downtown Baton Rouge office, 222 St. Louis St., Room 179, or a satellite office at 9050 Airline Highway, Suite 1000.
In addition, the clerk’s office will come to the northern part of the parish July 20. Qualifying staff will be on hand at Central City Hall, 13421 Hooper Road, Suite 9, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Zachary City Hall, 4510 Main St., from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Candidates from the northern cities in our parish have always appreciated the convenience of local qualifying and we are pleased to continue to offer this service for their elections,” said Clerk of Court Doug Welborn. “Qualifying for all offices under our jurisdiction will be available at both locations during our times there.”
The primary will be held Nov. 8 with the general election following Dec. 10.
In Zachary, 17 elected positions will be up for grabs: mayor, police chief, City Court judge, five City Council seats and nine School Board seats.
In addition, Baker School Board races will be on the fall ballot.
People who want to find out which council and school board districts they live in — and are eligible to represent in elective offices — can visit sos.la.gov and click on the GeauxVote portal.
Because of the release of new census data, governmental bodies have had to shift election district boundaries to account for population changes in the past decade.
When the Zachary City Council completed redistricting earlier this summer, two majority-minority districts were created for the first time in city history. Those districts, 4 and 5, also saw the most significant boundary changes.
District 4 previously was a relatively compact district bordered by Cypress Bayou to the west, White’s Bayou to the east, Lower Zachary Road to the south and Avenue A to the north. District 5 was much larger geographically, encompassing the majority of Zachary city limits east of La. 19.
On the new map, districts 4 and 5 have similar geographic footprints. Generally speaking, they split Zachary’s eastern flank along Main Street, with District 4 to the south and District 5 to the north.