The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Jan. 9 to March 5:
Albert, Jordan: 22, 2667 Barlette St., Baton Rouge, trespassing, simple burglary.
Anderson, Charles: 31, 303 E. Celeste Drive, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Anderson, Marquisha: 21, 1926 Fairchild St., Baton Rouge, battery on a dating partner.
Armstrong Jr., James: 32, 946 Columbus Dunn Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Banks, Brittany: 30, 1601 N. Thirty-first St., Baton Rouge, access device fraud, forgery, identity theft.
Banks, Cornealius: 30, 8845 Corlett Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Bankston, Latonya: 46, 1115 Jackson, Monroe, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Barber, Wyieasha: 28, 1120 Sherron Ave., Baker, failure to return leased movables.
Beauchamp, Brian: 39, 8889 Corlett Drive, Baton Rouge, violation of protective order.
Bell, Bennie: 50, 2929 Ray Weiland, Apt. 205, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Berryman Jr., Edward: 31, 6170 Kleinpeter Road, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Bradley, Willie: 28, 1881 73rd Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Brown, Casey: 37, 9115 Rathmoore Ave., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Caines, Taiwan: 24, 5581 Monarch St., Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Chaney, Marsha: 35, 2607 Boxwood Drive, Baker, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.
Claiborne, Robert: 25, 10557 Section Road, Port Allen, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Coates, Shalana: 35, 4333 Sumrall, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Coleman, Mishekia: 26, 4271 W. Brookstown Drive, Apt. 5, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Cook, Kaleb: 22, 7585 Main St., Zachary, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Cross, Eugene: 25, 4888 Hooper Road, Apt. G107, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Crum, Brandon: 35, 1120 Sherron Ave., Apt. 2, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court, fugitive charges East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Dantzler, Mark: 23, 1660 Davis St., Baker, illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
Davis, Bobby: 22, 4316 Burgess Drive, Baker, 4316 Burgess Drive, Baker, battery on a dating partner.
Davis, Braney: 20, 3121 Brainbridge St., Kenner, theft.
Davis, Carla: 31, 8770 Elm Grove Garden Drive, Apt. 135, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Davis, Christopher: 28, 2842 Plover St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Davis, Christopher: 28, 2842 Plover St., Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, battery of a dating partner/child endangerment.
Davis, Christopher: 31, 2238 General Beauregard Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Delaughter, Richard: 26, 2739 La. 63, Clinton, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Dorsey, Tamakica: 28, 3243 Joyce Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Early, James: 33, 12456 Romalice Drive, New Roads, fugitive charges.
Edwards, Larry: 36, 206 Curet St., New Roads, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Engels, John: 44, 11626 Troy St., Baton Rouge, booked in for bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Ferguson Jr., George: 43, 12254 La Margi Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Ford, Spencer: 35, 1510 Landry Drive, Baker, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Ford, Taneeka: 25, 1201 N. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, resisting an officer, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Franklin, Jasmine: 32, 11528 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Franklin, Stevon: 22, 21734 Samuels Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Gage, Candi: 33, 801 Swan Ave., Baton Rouge, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Gibbens, Joseph: 63, 4201 Gibbens Payne Road, Baker, fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Gilmore, Alonzo: 33, 8233 Oak Apple Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Gonzales, Anson: 20, 410 Calhoun St., New Iberia, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Green, Deondrae: 22, 521 Myrtle Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Gross, Alyssa: 27, 12725 Gross Road, Clinton, theft, warrants from Zachary City Court.
Handy, Jarquin: 22, 2779 N. Lark St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Harris, Kourtney: 26, 1900 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, failure to return leased movables.
Harrison, Faith: 31, 10327 Ave. G, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Himel, Beth: 47, 7825 Hunstock Road, Denham Springs, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Howard, Lamonie: 36, 2044 Cypress Cove, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hubbard, Jermaine: 32, 3530 Grant St., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Ilgenfritz, Joshua: 37, 2231 N. Magnolia Road, Baker, domestic abuse battery.
Jackson, Travis: 34, 5689 San Juan St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jacobs, Donald: 21, 5331 Underwood Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jacobs, Fredricka: 22, 3422 Brady St., Baton Rouge, felony theft of goods.
James Jr., Johnny: 49, 6161 Barksdale St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jarrell, Antionette: 38, 4341 Burgess Drive, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Johnson, Bernard: 30, 10707 Industrial Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Johnson, Darrion: 30, 8805 Port Hudson-Pride Road, Zachary, driving while intoxicated.
Johnson, Frank: 35, 4629 Ave. C, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Joseph, Alicia: 27, 4423 Heath Drive, Baker, possession of Schedule I narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kingten, Ronnie: 29, 214 Hillcrest Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
LeBlanc, Christopher: 42, 2080 Main St., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Leverson, Calvin: 41, 9635 S. Lawn Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Levi, Ashley: 30, 2106 E. Azalea St., Baker, domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery.
London, Kenterralyn: 18, 999 Rosenwald St., Baton Rouge, fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish.
London, Rico: 29, 1445 Duchess Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Malaefou, June: 25, 10125 Darryl Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Maloid, Alicia: 31, 943 W. Garfield St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Matthews, Damecia: 22, 2007 W. Azalea, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
McKnight, Rashaud: 20, 3309 Haley Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
McMillen, Christopher: 30, 6072 Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Merchant, Holly: 47, 3637 Harrison St., Baker, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Miller, Khoseca: 38, P.O. Box 2016, Lafayette, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Moore Jr., Johnathan: 39, 1175 Belaire Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Nunez Jr., Ricardo: 43, 17660 S. Spur Lane, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
O’Conner, Marvin: 37, 5054 Shelly St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Obear, Marques: 31, 3924 Charles St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Palmer, Bryan: 34, 11814 Queens Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Peterman, Garrett: 33, 20043 Buckhorn Drive, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Phillips, Kiara: 30, 5680 Rickoven St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Ricard, Victor: 47, 5110 Tristian Ave., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Richardson, Shakira: 19, 943 Daniels St., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Roan, Trevor: 28, 6158 San Juan Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Sims, Edward: 34, 1651 Davis St., Baker, illegal possession of firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon.
Singleton, Deandre: 27, 6696 Royal Court, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Smith, Donovan: 24, 25120 Shanklin Drive, Zachary, fugitive from family court.
Smith, Juan: 29, 2412 Aubry St., New Orleans, felony criminal damage to property, simple burglary.
Stevenson, Troy: 40, 7155 Villere, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Stinson, Demariol: 33, 10660 Mallie Jefferson Lane, Clinton, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Titus, Quintin: 24, 12369 Arena Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Ware, Bruce: 36, 10217 Ave. I, Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Washington, Andrew: 22, 2234 Gore Road, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Washington, Eddie: 61, 3410 N. Azalea, Baker, simple battery.
Weatherspoon, Michael: 33, 3546 Lone Oak Drive, Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Whaley, Eddie: 57, 2585 Fairchild St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
White, DeQuarious: 26, 11585 N. Harrells Road, Apt. 26-3, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Whitfield, Andrew: 44, 1708 Saul Ave., Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court, fugitive warrants.
Wilcox, Jasmine: 27, 4501 Breckenridge Drive, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Williams, Chester: 56, 10504 Northridge Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule I narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Williams, Darius: 28, 4932 Stern St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Williams, Marquisha: 21, 1926 Fairchild, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Williams, Walter: 27, 3613 Amarillo, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Wilson, Brian: 42, 3616 Van Buren St., Baker, Baker City Court.
Wisham, Jalecia: 18, 5225 Kimberlin Drive, Baker, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, cruelty to juvenile.
Wright, Reginald: 30, 11941 Kingston Drive, Baton Rouge, theft, possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from Zachary City Court.
Yaun, Alaina: 27, 38370 Greenwell Springs Road, Clinton, theft, simple criminal damage to property.
Young, Darien: 21, 284 Chad B. Baker St., Reserve, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute marijuana.