The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for May 30-June 9:
May 30-31
Currie, Zacrisha: 22, 264 John Smith St., Baton Rouge, theft, criminal trespass, resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Jackson, Monica: 53, 13222 Jackson, Zachary, failure to return leased movable.
Johnson, Frank: 35, 4629 Avenue C, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Jones, Aleisha: 34, 3240 Oswego St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Lands, Tawanda: 40, 907 Patricia St., Baker, domestic abuse battery.
Love, Frank: 37, 5644 Breckenridge Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Matthews, Jasmine: 30, 10646 Shermoor, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Newsome, Lisa: 52, 1531 Robinson St., Baker, fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and Zachary Police Department.
Sam, Charles: 63, address unavailable, theft, criminal trespass.
June 1-30
Ard, Brandi: 41, 3525 Robert St., Zachary, La, booked in for bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Banks, Oscar: 37, 3155 Washington Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Beachem, Almaneisha: 20, 7440 Dan Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Boudreaux, Chanice: 23, 6271½ N. 23rd St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Claiborne, Devon: 21, 5015 Tristian Ave., Baker, illegal possession of stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Clark, Trissica: 37, 5450 Groom Road, Baker, failure to return lease movable.
Converse, Daylan: 22, 110808 Flintwood Ave., Brownsfield, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Cormier, Kyle: 27, 3707 Buffwood Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Cortez, Tricia: 31, 21430 Jon Michelle, Zachary, fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Davis, Kaylon: 29, 5926 Matthews St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Dixon, Michael: 22, 1015 Balsom Ave., Baton Rouge, La, booked in for criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Fisher, Olevia: 19, 3610 W. Wendover Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Green, Joyce: 28, 3536 Wenonah St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Green, Zakirra: 27, 6625 Vineyard Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Guy, Ginny: 40, 10093 N. Garden Oaks, Denham Springs, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Harrison Jr., Timothy: 25, 12506 Kingston Drive, Baton Rouge, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling and simple battery.
Hayes, Veronica: 51, 307 Epperson St., Baker, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault domestic abuse, fugitive from 19th Judicial District Court.
Hayman, Daniel: 41, 23333 Plank Road, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Hobgood, Britney: 29, 19928 Deer Park, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Hodges, Christopher: 40, 1007 Patricia St., Baker, molestation of a juvenile.
Hoffman, Antoinette: 28, 4946 La. 419 E., Bachelor, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Honore, Sam: 22, 5113 Ford St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Hubbard, Jermaine: 31, 3530 Grant St., Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Jackson, Terrence: 30, 10323 Ardoon Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Jeansonne, Darrell: 27, 14738 Central Woods, Baton Rouge, criminal trespass, remaining after forbidden, two counts of attempted theft, disturbing the peace, simple criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnson, Freddie: 30, 5062 Sumerall Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Johnson, Sean: 35, 719 Arkansas St., Baker, stalking, simple robbery. Av
Jones Jr., Darryl: Jr, 24, 9429 Avis Ave., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace, felon with possession of firearm, distribution of Schedule II drug, possession of firearm with drugs.
Jordan, Kizzie: 32, 1837 Mason Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
King, Colin: 29, 4545 Avenue F, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Lavergne, Gerri: 20, 3838 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace, two counts of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer.
Levi, Amelia: 23, 11440 Bard Ave., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace, contributing to delinquency of a juvenile.
Levi, Ashley: 30, 2016 E. Azalea Ave., Baker, simple assault, disturbing the peace.
Lindsey, Tiffany: 30, 12254 Lamargie Ave., Apt. 1, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Little, Kenneth: 28, 9946 Blakemore Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
London, Rico: 28, 1445 Dutchess Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant from Baton Rouge Police Department, Fugitive warrant from Family Court.
Mason, Katressa: 40, 8950 Folly Brown Road, Clinton, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Mathews, Clinell: 56, 6632 Kenny Circle, Baton Rouge, simple battery, disturbing the peace, simple criminal damage to property, simple assault.
Matthews, Damecia: 22, 2007 W. Azalea, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Mixon, Dale: 38, 14732 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Zachary Police Department.
Morales, Whitney: 27, 5215 Ritterman Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Morris, Dianna: 41, 1425 N. 32nd St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Nunez, Ricardo: 42, 17660 S. Spur Lane, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
O’Neal, Allen: 41, 4330 Jefferson St., Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Parker, Darrel: 36, 3350 Coolidge St., Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Pierre, James: 42, 9321 W. Damuth St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Pirtle, Lacey: 33, 64985 Little Farms Road, Plaquemine, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Powell, Montrell: 24, 10058 Avenue K, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Reed, Jonathan: 23, 9168 Elm Grove Garden Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Richardson, Ondrea: 37, 100008 Avenue L, Apt. 242, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Riley, Julian: 32, 6820 Laurel Hill Ave, Baker, La, booked in for bench warrants for Baker City Court
Robertson, Danny: 33, 6636 Harry Drive, Baton Rouge, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Roddy, Kimberly: 30, 6686 Perimeter Drive, Baton Rouge, theft, two fugitive theft warrants, bench warrant for theft.
Scott, Atoria: 31, 1032 Progress St., Apt. 2, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Selvage, Kenneth: 33, 6536 Stoneview Ave., Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Shaw, Malcolm: 28, 223 McCoy Lane, Jena, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Simmons, Alesiha: 28, 821 N. 31st St., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace.
Simpson, David: 38, 11881 Plank Road, Baker, home invasion, simple battery.
Smith, Rodney: 38, 12158 Arena Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Thomas, Joseph: 29, 2535 E. Gate Drive, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace by intoxication, simple criminal damage to property.
Thompson, Carl: 27, 7034 Hoover St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Tolbert, Darrell: 26, 1105 Sherron St., Baker, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Turner, Joshua: 19, 22061 Liberty Road, Zachary, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Whitfield, Alfred: 43, 2007 W. Azalea Ave., Baker, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Williams, Darien: 44, 7040 Chandler Bluff, Denham Springs, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Wyre, Darin: 51, 49 Curtis Lane, Greensburg, felony theft.
July 1–9
Baker, Micki: 27, 6063 W. Fairlane Court, Baton Rouge, simple battery, disturbing the peace by simple assault.
Caleb Michelli: 31, 11156 Shandon Drive, Greenwell Springs, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Elliot, Kerry: 50, 3453 N. Azalea Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Ellis, Joshua: 27, 1105 Sherron Ave., Apt. 66, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Ferguson, George: 43, 7476 Lane Road, Ethel, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Johnson, Bernard: 29, 2496 Holcombe Drive, Jackson, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Louis, Joy: 25, 7325 Caprice St., Baton Rouge, turn signal required, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of firearm in the presence of a controlled drug substance, possession of a stolen firearm.
Tillotson, Henry: 34, 1758 N. 48th St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Williams, Sania: 21, 2505 Kaufman St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Wilson, Richard: 48, 141 Brewster St., Shreveport, disturbing the peace by intoxication, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, hate crime.