Lane Regional Medical Center, in partnership with the Central Louisiana Area Health Education Center, is hosting a summer health careers volunteer program for area high school students.
The “A-HEC of a Summer” program is an opportunity for ninth, 10th and 11th grade students with at least a 2.0 GPA who are interested in pursuing careers in health care.
Six students from Zachary High, Central High and Port Allen High will rotate through various hospital departments and job shadow healthcare professionals. During their three-week period at Lane, they are able to obtain first-hand knowledge about a variety of healthcare fields and health issues, as well as practice basic patient care skills and attain CPR certification.
The program, led by instructor Kelly Haynes of Baker High, is a state-accredited course in which students earn a half unit of high school elective credit upon successful completion of the program.
Participants include Camryn Beathley, Ciera Brown, Paris Fields, Brionne Franklin, Ethan Gauthier and Zion Ramsey.