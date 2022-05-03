20220419_123003 (1).jpg

From left, Doris Alexander, Cathy Craddock, Desiree Collins, Tierney Bennett and Larry McCaleb at the Baker Rotary Club meeting in April

 Provided photo by Shelly Joseph

The Baker Rotary club met recently at Lagniappe Seafood.

Desiree Collins presented the Rotary Club of Baker a certificate of appreciation for judging the Antique Car Show during the Buffalo Festival on April 16. 