The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Oct. 17-24:
Harrison, Joshua: 29, 6340 Sandy Creek Lane, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Hubbert, Anetra: 31, 546 S. 17th St., Baton Rouge, theft, remaining after forbidden, fugitive warrant through Livingston Parish.
Jackson, Christine: 21, 8551 Galtier St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Jackson, Marlon: 54, 4024 Cherry St., Zachary, battery of a dating partner.
Jenkins, Edward: 18, 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary, resisting an officer, simple battery.
Jones, Curtis: 25, 10716 Flintwood Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Lewis, Jontriel: 27, 7612 Olive Branch, Slaughter, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding.
Napier, Jamy: 31, 21031 Machost Road, Zachary, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery.
Napier, Jamy: 31, 2131 Machost Road, Zachary, forcible rape, domestic abuse by strangulation, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, second-degree battery, simple assault.
Tate, Tauron: 26, 17831 Plank Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Vessel, Nathaniel: 35, 9100 Jones Vaughn, St. Francisville, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants, fugitive warrants through Livingston Parish and East Baton Rouge Parish.
Weatherspoon, James: 43, 4744 Avenue Z, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Wiggins, Liljuan: 32, 3840 Cherry St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.