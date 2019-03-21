BAKER — The attorney for a proposed RaceTrac says the company is no longer interested in the Main Street site after the Baker School Board refused to discuss a resolution he drafted for the board to dismiss its lawsuit against the city over an alcohol sales waiver for the firm.
On a 3-2 vote Thursday, the Baker School Board tabled any discussion of the matter. The legal issues revolve around the distance from the site to Baker High School and a church and over a waiver the city granted allowing RaceTrac to sell alcohol at the location.
Board members Joyce Burges, Elaine Davis and Vanessa Parker voted in favor of tabling the discussion; Shona Boxie and Sharlous Booker cast the dissenting votes.
The resolution, drafted by RaceTrac attorney Tom Easterly, promised RaceTrac would give the school district $25,000 to buy lighting for Baker High.
Because the board declined to sign the resolution, RaceTrac will not buy the property at 1182 Main St., Easterly said after the meeting.
A dental office and check cashing establishment currently occupy the buildings at the site, on the corner of Main Street and Groom Road. Easterly said at the School Board’s March 12 meeting that those buildings would have been demolished if RaceTrac bought the property.
A number of Baker residents, including the Rev. Jay Avance of First Baptist Church in Baker, spoke against the proposed gas station. The church filed a separate suit, now under appeal, against the city for granting a permit to RaceTrac to sell alcohol on the corner, which First Baptist argues is within 300 feet of the church.
Easterly said after the meeting that both the church’s suit and the School Board’s will now be dismissed because RaceTrac will not buy the land to build the gas station.
Easterly said during the meeting that the gas station would have brought an estimated $150,000 in annual sales tax revenue and $30,000 in annual property tax revenue to the city.
“This is about what is good for the city. The gas station will revitalize the corner and RaceTrac will be a good community partner,” he said.
Burges replied: “We want RaceTrac to know that they are welcome in our city, but this is not the right location.”
Booker argued that stopping the RaceTrac from building on the corner would not prevent children from obtaining alcohol. If RaceTrac came, it might bring other businesses and much-needed economic development to the city, she said.
Davis, however, said, “This resolution wasn’t even written by the school board’s attorney and it’s asking us to waive all our rights against RaceTrac. Signing this would basically mean selling our children out for $25,000 (in the RaceTrac lighting donation).
“Number one, RaceTrac can come here. They don’t need to sell alcohol. Number two, if we grant this waiver, the CVS across the street that the city denied a permit to will be selling alcohol,” Davis said.
Baker City Council member Doris Alexander said, “There are already 16 establishments selling alcohol in this city. Do we really need another one?”
The basis of the school board’s suit against the city is that the ordinance passed by the City Council in 2017 allowing the city to measure the distance between an establishment seeking an alcohol permit and a house of worship or a school door to door rather than property line to property line violates state law.
RaceTrac claimed at that time that, measured door to door, its proposed gas station would be more than 300 feet from Baker High.
The School Board's suit is pending, board attorney Winston DeCuir said.