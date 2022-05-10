STEM Discovery Day planned
A free STEM Discovery Day is planned from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 14, at the Workforce Development Center, 3262 Baker Blvd. Preregister before Thursday, May 12. Registration is available online at www.batonrougestem.org or by calling (225) 286.7225.
BRSTEM will deliver a series of seven STEM-related workshops over the next few months at no cost to children and their families. STEM Discovery Day serves as a kickoff to these workshops by providing attendees with mini demonstrations led by students currently enrolled in BRSTEM’s Fellows program.
Scholarship fundraiser set
The third annual Denim & Diamond Scholarship Fundraiser, by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Mu Sigma Chapter, is 8 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, May 14. It costs $40 a person and is at Baker Municipal Center Auditorium, 3325 Groom Road, Baker. For tickets, email musigma@sgrhobr.org or visit tinyurl.com/3rkf5sef.
Veterans Symposium in Baker
Join the City of Baker Veterans Symposium at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Baker Municipal Center Auditorium, 3325 Groom Road, Baker. This event will provide a free continental breakfast and connect veterans with resources and opportunities for information and contacts. Hear speaker Col. (Ret.) Joey Strickland, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Outreach Division. Register at tinyurl.com/repjuedd or call Larry Williams at (225) 276-8626 or Reatha Wright at (225) 615-4174.
Job Fair coming
The City of Baker is hosting a Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 26, at the Baker City Hall Auditorium, 3325 Groom Road, Baker.
Employers of all sizes, businesses, and industries are encouraged to reserve a space, which is free but limited. This job fair will provide an opportunity for employers to recruit students and community members for seasonal, part-time and full-time employment.
This event is being supported by the Baker Chamber of Commerce and the Baker Community Foundation with invitations being extended to the students and alumni of Baker and Baton Rouge Metropolitan area schools, colleges and universities.
To register a business, contact Baker at (225) 778-0300.