The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Dec. 15-Jan. 9:
Albert, Jordan: 22, 5350 Groom Road, Baker, criminal trespass, theft, resisting an officer, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Andrews, Freddie: 26, 1276 Street Road, Liberty, domestic abuse battery, criminal damage to property.
Batiste, Aaron: 27, 2127 71st Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Boyd, Markell: 20, 608 Daniel St., Baker, fugitive charges.
Buckley, Leatha: 36, 5222 Hollywood St., Baton Rouge, simple burglary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Buckner, Roderick: 39, 1112 Seville Ave., Apt. B, Baker, domestic abuse battery.
Butler, Iverson: 40, 5455 Glen Oaks, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Cage, Michael: 57, 2318 Brock Place South, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish and Zachary Police Department.
Craig, Ryan: 28, 26991 Regency Park Drive, Denham Springs, possession of heroin, possession of Adderall, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Deemer, Brandon: 35, 1114 Myrtle St., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Dorsey, Coston: 47, Duncan Road, House 2, St. Francisville, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Ganaway, Kendra: 31, 3933 Geronimo St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
George, Vincent: 34, 324 Cavalier Drive, Woodville, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Grayer, Eddie: 26, 3743 Clean St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hampton, Mownesia: 41, 5929 St. Gerard, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jones, Aleisha: 34, 3240 Oswego St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jones, Howard: 23, 4702 Lavey Lane, Lot 58, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Lewis, Mary: 38, 6005 Biscayne St., Baker, theft, bench warrant from Baker City Court.
Lindsey, Tiffany: 30, 12254 Lamargie Ave., Apt. 1, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Mack, Marcus: 35, 5157 La. 19, Lot 5, Zachary, aggravated flight from officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, public intimidation, driver's license expired, license plate required, insurance required, possession/distribute manufacturing Schedule I, 19 counts of stop sign/yield sign, reckless operations of a vehicle.
Massey, Billie: 52, 1601 Norma Drive, Denham Springs, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Moore, Jeffery: 27, 3576 Victoria St., Lot 104, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Parker, Donavon: 37, 205 Morning Side St., New Roads, domestic abuse battery, criminal damage to property, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Porter, Joshua: 27, 996 N. Leighton Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Prejean, Sharon: 54, 3838 Thomas Road, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized use of vehicle, cruelty to the infirm, possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Ramirez, Terrance: 36, 6571 Kleinpeter Road, Baton Rouge, simple battery, disturbing the peace, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reed, Reshard: 23, 1855 McHugh Road, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Robertson, Calvin: 40, 1120 Sherron Ave., Baker, domestic abuse battery.
Robertson, Derrick: 39, 3157 Dougherty Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Sauls Jr., David: 41, 12753 Plank Road, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Smith, Michael: 31, 1339 Walnut St., Jackson, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Springer, Constadine: 50, 637 N. 30th St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Steward, Regional: 25, 425 Elm St., Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, strangulation.
Thomas, Dominisha: 24, 5833 Louisville Road, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Tolbert, Darrell: 27, 11333 George Turner Drive, St. Francisville, unauthorized entry inhabited dwelling.
Tuggle, Bodrick: 21, 3833 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Turner, Matthew: 26, 230 Emerald Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Ware, Jasmine: 20, 1251 N. Ardenwood Drive, Apt. 62, Baton Rouge, monetary instrument abuse/bank fraud, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Watts, Randi: 20, 44438 Melancon St., Sorrento, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Williams, Darien: 25, 7040 Chandler Bluff, Denham Springs, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Williams, Joshua: 35, 4014 Lorraine St., Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with firearm.
Williams, Ronald: 53, 9065 Mable Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Williams, Sean: 24, 18217 Claudette Drive, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Wilson, Brian: 30, 1136 Sunshine Drive, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Young, Tory: 37, 7116 Jupiter St., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.