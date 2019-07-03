The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department between June 13 and June 20:
Adams, Ronald: 32, 2207 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Baker, Walter: 48, 1101 Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Berry, Lacrystal: 30, 1065 E. Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary, terrorizing.
Bonnette, Kenneth: 60, 2469 Silver Creek Road, Crosby, Mississippi, theft.
Collins, Robert: 41, 7462 Glenetta Court, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, parking where prohibited, improper lane usage, driving with a suspended license.
Dorsey, Priscilla: 58, 20819 Tony Drive, Zachary, aggravated assault domestic abuse.
Early, Susan: 47, 8726 Delta Place Road, New Roads, theft.
Fisher, Olevia: 19, 3610 W. Wendover Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Guillory, Wilbert: 48, 13873 Old River Road, Maurepas, distribution of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harris, Christopher: 24, 1936 Spanish Town Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
James, Rasheed: 21, 2922 First St., New Orleans, possession of marijuana.
Jones, Joshua: 31, 2117 Honey Ave., Baker, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace.
Lathers, Travis: 33, 21685 Ligon Road, Zachary, criminal damage to property.
Marks, Vicky: 56, 8935 Graves Drive, Slaughter, theft.
Messina, Micah: 34, 13534 Denham Road, Pride, distribution of Schedule I drugs.
Peters, Lisa: 40, 4405 Plank Road, Slaughter, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Rheams, Jesse: 28, 5507 Cathcart, Zachary, possession of marijuana, failure to use headlights as required.
Smith, Wynekia: 25, 8720 Delta Place Road, New Roads, theft.
Tracy, Clair: 33, 1308 Lake Pointe Ave., Zachary, theft, driving without a license, crossing private lots, failure to use signals as required.
Washington, Billie: 36, 477 W. Plains Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.