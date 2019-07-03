The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department between June 13 and June 20:

Adams, Ronald: 32, 2207 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Baker, Walter: 48, 1101 Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Berry, Lacrystal: 30, 1065 E. Mt. Pleasant Road, Zachary, terrorizing.

Bonnette, Kenneth: 60, 2469 Silver Creek Road, Crosby, Mississippi, theft.

Collins, Robert: 41, 7462 Glenetta Court, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, parking where prohibited, improper lane usage, driving with a suspended license.

Dorsey, Priscilla: 58, 20819 Tony Drive, Zachary, aggravated assault domestic abuse.

Early, Susan: 47, 8726 Delta Place Road, New Roads, theft.

Fisher, Olevia: 19, 3610 W. Wendover Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Guillory, Wilbert: 48, 13873 Old River Road, Maurepas, distribution of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harris, Christopher: 24, 1936 Spanish Town Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

James, Rasheed: 21, 2922 First St., New Orleans, possession of marijuana.

Jones, Joshua: 31, 2117 Honey Ave., Baker, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace.

Lathers, Travis: 33, 21685 Ligon Road, Zachary, criminal damage to property.

Marks, Vicky: 56, 8935 Graves Drive, Slaughter, theft.

Messina, Micah: 34, 13534 Denham Road, Pride, distribution of Schedule I drugs.

Peters, Lisa: 40, 4405 Plank Road, Slaughter, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Rheams, Jesse: 28, 5507 Cathcart, Zachary, possession of marijuana, failure to use headlights as required.

Smith, Wynekia: 25, 8720 Delta Place Road, New Roads, theft.

Tracy, Clair: 33, 1308 Lake Pointe Ave., Zachary, theft, driving without a license, crossing private lots, failure to use signals as required.

Washington, Billie: 36, 477 W. Plains Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

