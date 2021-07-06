Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Association invites people to participate in an informational session to learn how to speak up for abused and neglected children to help them reach their forever families.
CASA volunteers serve as voices for children in the foster care system to help them reach safe, permanent homes and ensure their needs are being met. In 2020, 291 children had a voice in court, thanks to a CASA volunteer and 139 children reached a safe, permanent home.
Community volunteers are needed for Capital Area CASA to continue serving every child who needs a voice in our community. No special background is required. The first step to becoming a CASA volunteer is to attend one of the following 30-minute virtual orientation sessions.
Programs are Wednesday, July 7 at 2:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 10 at 9 a.m.
Others through September include July 20 at 2:30 p.m., July 26 at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 4 at noon, Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 14 at 10 a.m., Aug. 17 at 12:30 p.m., Aug. 26 at 11:30 a.m., Aug. 28 at 10 a.m., Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 7 at noon, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. and Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.
CASA is accepting people into its next volunteer training class which starts July 13. To register for an orientation, volunteers can visit casabr.org and click on volunteer at the top or email volunteer@casabr.org with questions.