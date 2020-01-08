The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Dec. 20-Jan. 2:
Anderson, Corey: 29, 14930 Libra Ave., Pride, theft, remaining after forbidden.
Anderson, Heidi: 26, 14930 Libra Ave., Pride, theft and entry, remaining after forbidden.
Ard, Alton: 40, 724 Ray Weiland Highway, Baker, theft.
Bankston, Alexis: 21, 10805 Reiley St., Clinton, possession of marijuana.
Bocard, Demond: 31, 4795 Avenue G, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Bonds, Dedrick: 39, 2965 Seventieth Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Boyd, Hunter: 31, 3216 Ramey Drive, Zachary, distributing and manufacturing Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Buckley-Johnson, Leatha: 36, 5222 Hollywood St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Calderon, Pricila: 49, 5636 Houston Drive, Houston, theft.
Dixon, Jasmine: 22, 5920 Main St., Zachary, theft.
Ford, Terry: 55, 5518 East Central Ave., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Foster, Shamikkia: 26, 4888 Hooper Road, Apt. B208, Baton Rouge, theft.
Grey, Dontonyo: 22, 13512 Jackson Road, Zachary, possession of marijuana, no seat belt.
Hawkins, Natalie: 41, 3499 Shaffett Lane, Zachary, forgery, monetary instrument abuse.
Hernandez, Malisa: 50, 14930 Libra Ave., Pride, charged with theft.
Howell, James: 27, 13860 Lee Anne Drive, Baton Rouge, resisting an officer, simple battery, disturbing the police.
Johnson, Karen: 58, 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary, theft.
Johnson, Ladarius: 24, 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, possession of marijuana, expired temp tag.
Lindsey, Tiffany: 30, 12254 Lamargie Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrant.
Myers, Ronald: 57, 18750 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, possession of marijuana, improper lane usage.
Nero, Ryan: 3499 Shaffet St., Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Phillips, Brandon: 36, 4769 Avenue E, Zachary, battery/dating partner — child endangerment.
Ringo, Terry: 35, 8920 Folley Brown Road, Clinton, possession of marijuana, license plate light required.
Robinson, Eric: 36, 13845 Henderson Lane, Clinton, theft, criminal trespass, simple burglary.
Robinson, Gerry: 5709 Avenue Z, Zachary, possession of marijuana, suspended driver's license.
Spears, Patrick: 24, 10464 Roosevelt, Clinton, possession of marijuana.
Spriggs, Otis: 25, 3044 Luneville Lane, Brusly, possession of marijuana, brake lights required.
Thomas, Jacoby: 18, 5660 Jane Marie St., Zachary, possession of marijuana, littering.
Thomas, Joshua: 21, 5660 Jane Marie St., Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Williams, Anna: 24, 2080 N. Lobdell, Apt. 201, theft.
Williams, Reginald: 26, 462 Kernan St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Williams, Sean: 24, 18217 Claudette Drive, Zachary, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property.