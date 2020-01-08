The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Dec. 20-Jan. 2:

Anderson, Corey: 29, 14930 Libra Ave., Pride, theft, remaining after forbidden.

Anderson, Heidi: 26, 14930 Libra Ave., Pride, theft and entry, remaining after forbidden.

Ard, Alton: 40, 724 Ray Weiland Highway, Baker, theft.

Bankston, Alexis: 21, 10805 Reiley St., Clinton, possession of marijuana.

Bocard, Demond: 31, 4795 Avenue G, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Bonds, Dedrick: 39, 2965 Seventieth Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Boyd, Hunter: 31, 3216 Ramey Drive, Zachary, distributing and manufacturing Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Buckley-Johnson, Leatha: 36, 5222 Hollywood St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Calderon, Pricila: 49, 5636 Houston Drive, Houston, theft.

Dixon, Jasmine: 22, 5920 Main St., Zachary, theft.

Ford, Terry: 55, 5518 East Central Ave., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish.

Foster, Shamikkia: 26, 4888 Hooper Road, Apt. B208, Baton Rouge, theft.

Grey, Dontonyo: 22, 13512 Jackson Road, Zachary, possession of marijuana, no seat belt.

Hawkins, Natalie: 41, 3499 Shaffett Lane, Zachary, forgery, monetary instrument abuse.

Hernandez, Malisa: 50, 14930 Libra Ave., Pride, charged with theft.

Howell, James: 27, 13860 Lee Anne Drive, Baton Rouge, resisting an officer, simple battery, disturbing the police.

Johnson, Karen: 58, 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary, theft.

Johnson, Ladarius: 24, 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, possession of marijuana, expired temp tag.

Lindsey, Tiffany: 30, 12254 Lamargie Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrant.

Myers, Ronald: 57, 18750 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, possession of marijuana, improper lane usage.

Nero, Ryan: 3499 Shaffet St., Zachary, possession of marijuana.

Phillips, Brandon: 36, 4769 Avenue E, Zachary, battery/dating partner — child endangerment.

Ringo, Terry: 35, 8920 Folley Brown Road, Clinton, possession of marijuana, license plate light required.

Robinson, Eric: 36, 13845 Henderson Lane, Clinton, theft, criminal trespass, simple burglary.

Robinson, Gerry: 5709 Avenue Z, Zachary, possession of marijuana, suspended driver's license.

Spears, Patrick: 24, 10464 Roosevelt, Clinton, possession of marijuana.

Spriggs, Otis: 25, 3044 Luneville Lane, Brusly, possession of marijuana, brake lights required.

Thomas, Jacoby: 18, 5660 Jane Marie St., Zachary, possession of marijuana, littering.

Thomas, Joshua: 21, 5660 Jane Marie St., Zachary, possession of marijuana.

Williams, Anna: 24, 2080 N. Lobdell, Apt. 201, theft.

Williams, Reginald: 26, 462 Kernan St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Williams, Sean: 24, 18217 Claudette Drive, Zachary, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property.

