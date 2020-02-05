The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Jan. 17-30:

Anderson, Charles: 31, 303 Celeste Drive, Baker, fugitive warrant from Baker Police Department.

Bailey, Robquiesha: 28, 6867 Titan Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Banks, Terrance: 54, 3665 Roosevelt St., Zachary, stalking.

Berry, LaCrystal: 33, 1065 E. Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding warrants.

Bowser, Antoine: 39, 4514 Linstorm St., Baton Rouge, hit-and-run.

Brown, Jason: 40, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.

Carr, Jaccory: 22, 35 Collins Loop Lane, Woodville, Mississippi, reckless operation of a vehicle, criminal damage to property.

Cross, Eugene: 35, 4888 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Davis, Wash: 21, 5268 Harlem St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Davis, Wash: 21, 5268 Harlem St., Zachary, possession of marijuana.

Doyle, Crystal: 37, 14640 La. 959, Clinton, issuing worthless checks.

Gross, Alyssa: 27, 11115 Shandon Drive, Greenwell Springs, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Johnson, Frank: 35, 4629 Avenue C, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Johnson, Jada: 20, 3342 Little Farms, Zachary, theft.

Jones, Kate: 49, 1141 Willow Creek Drive, Zachary, fugitive warrant.

Lachney, Gabriel: 44, 11558 Plank Road, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Lee, Tyquencia: 29, 2207 Stonewood Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Lewis, Tyquan: 21, 6364 Surrey Lane, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Morris, Santana: 29, 25192 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, forgery of a certificate of insurance or card.

Norman, Marquita: 55, 8280 Cypress Road, Baton Rouge, entering/remaining after forbidden.

Ramirez, John: 36, 22525 Brown Road, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Singleton, Deandre: 27, 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Stein, Ricky: 40, 3556 Cherry St., Zachary, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of firearm with drugs, obstruction of justice, fugitive warrant through Livingston Parish.

Swim, Nicholas: 24, 3021 S. Vernon Drive, Zachary, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, forcible rape, false imprisonment.

Wallace, Fleet: 54, 8069 Susie East Lane, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Whitfield, Andrew: 44, 4062 Church St., Jackson, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Williams, Henry: 24, 119 E. Washington St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Wyre, Leslie: 34, 989 Myrtle, Baker, simple assault.

