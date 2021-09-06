Like most cities around the area, Baker officials have been busy responding to calls for assistance after Hurricane Ida .
Baker City officials and first responders activated emergency preparedness plans before and after Ida's landfall.
Police Chief Carl Dunn received several requests for welfare checks to elderly residents who were completely cut off from communications and utilities. Police officers were able to check on seniors and bring working telephones to connect them with family members in other cities. Mayor Darnell Waities took to the streets and airways to announce an ice distribution station at Baker High School.