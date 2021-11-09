Lane Regional Medical Center honored 73 staff members celebrating a Service Award milestone in 2021. Honorees were recognized to thank them for their service at Lane. Collectively they represent 934 years of service.
45 Years of Service: Roy Collins
40 Years of Service: Anthony Scott and Ray Villemarette
30 Years of Service: Melannie Kyle, Cynthia Keller, Brenda James and Jean Pourciau
25 Years of Service: Susan Pulliam and Terrell Williams
20 Years of Service: Courtney Day, Amy Greer, Stacy Guillory, Bill Lair, Joyce Newton, Kaycie Oliphant, Michelle Shipe and Sharon Wade
15 Years of Service: Melissa Aitken, Hannah Butler, Miriam Everett, Sharon Graves, Samika Jenkins, John Johnson, Melissa Landry, Tisha Partin, James Pierce, Ashley Rayborn, Bennett Templet, Demetreia Thomas and Christina Taylor
10 Years of Service: Heidi Adams, Alfredo Batallan, Elizabeth Beaudet, Heather Buhler, Tayler Kimble, Nikki Langlois, Jefferi Lawson, Neil Manuel, Sarah Mills, Margaret Moore, Billie Pace and Courtney Travis
5 Years of Service: Alfredo Gutierrez Hernandez, Autumn Armstead, Randi Cutrer, Monica Decker, Grant Dunlap, Kellye Glover, Lacey Habig, Melanie Hall, Florence Handrich, Renee Haygood, Brandi Haynes-Metoyer, Elizabeth Hunt, Mindi Klein, Hannah Lecoq, Kelly McDonald, Terri Nelson, Kimberly Paul, Joseph Pierce, Jackie Porter, Chelsea Reno, Amy Katherine Roddy, Elizabeth Sagely, Lyle Simmons, Hannah Swim-Key, Jonathan Thibaut, Carlye Travis, Jeffrey Uveges, Kayla Waldrop, Holly Walker, Jenny Lynn Watson, Robbin Wisham and Nedra Wright