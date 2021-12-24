Shoe prints — of horses and people — were lightly tracked in the soil: evidence that a rodeo event might be coming at the Clinton Arena.
Then a crowd of adults and children quieted down and settled into folding chairs or onto bleachers.
A flatbed truck parked in the middle of the arena facing the stands, equipped with a PA system to create a stage. A bearded man in a cowboy hat, Sean Melder, sat on the flatbed in front of a microphone and began to strum his guitar and sing a gospel tune.
It was time once again for the Cross Creek Cowboy Church’s annual Church in the Dirt service, which is held the Sunday following Thanksgiving every year: Nov. 28, this time.
The Rev. Josh Morris, decked out in scuffed boots, a vest and a dark Western hat, conducted his sermon from atop a brown horse. He enjoys preaching like this but doesn’t get to do it very often.
After the service, people set up tables, warmed up jambalaya and grilled hot dogs and hamburgers and socialized. Eugene Morris, the pastor’s father and a church elder, manned the food.
“Big Josh” and “Little Josh,” the pastor and youth pastor Josh Stevens, put country music on the PA.
In a corner of the arena, where the steers are penned, a few Cross Creek Cowboy Church members begin warming up their horses and practicing cutting the cattle into another pen.
This, along with a competition herding cattle into trailers, is part of the rodeo mini events held after the service and lunch.
It’s all a part of the cowboy church life.
Cross Creek Cowboy Church’s mission statement is “to share the grace, love and hope given by God through Jesus Christ by targeting those in the Western culture,” and the website states many of the church members are cowboys, but folks from all walks of life are welcome.
“We are truly a come-as-you-are church, even if that means coming straight from the barn,” the website states.
Cross Creek Cowboy Church, 21160 Plank Road near W.J. Wicker Road, Zachary, is a member of the American Fellowship of Cowboy Churches and the Baptist Association of Greater Baton Rouge. The church meets for breakfast every Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with the church service starting at 10:30 a.m. There's also Bible study during the week.
The national organization lists three other Louisiana cowboy churches as members, and other online directories mention as many as 26 in the state.
Cowboy churches originated in the 1970s with the help of what became the Cowboy Church Network of North America and the Western Heritage Ministry of the Baptist General Convention of Texas.
Some say the idea for the cowboy church goes back further. In the 1940s, a country singer named Carl Stuart Hamblen was inspired by preacher Billy Graham to give up drinking and gambling. He hosted a radio show called “Cowboy Church in the Air” and wrote songs about giving his life to Christ.
Morris, a seasoned rancher, said of the local congregation, “If you like rubbing elbows with plain down-to-earth people, and if you want clear, simple sermons you can actually understand, you will love cowboy church.”
The difference between cowboy church and regular church? “We strip down the fancy stuff and keep things simple,” he said. “The sermons usually include some sort of crazy cowboy story.”
The pastor’s personal cattle brand is the numbers 312 for the Bible verse Ecclesiastes 3:12. He’s even reminded of the verse every time his boot heel hits the floor and his spurs jangle. He had 312 etched into the silver spurs.
“Little Josh” Stevens, 23, youth pastor, said Cross Creek Cowboy Church is about 50-50 adults and children. Upstairs at the “little blue building” church, kids age 8 and under are welcome to attend The Loft — a children’s church — as an option for youngsters not wanting to attend the regular service.
Stevens has attended Cross Creek since the end of 2016, and became a youth pastor about three years ago. His day job is in sales for a brick company.
“I’ve always wanted to be a youth pastor. I’d go to Bible camp growing up. It was held every summer, and it really was where my interest in this started,” Stevens said.
“That was in West Monroe where I grew up, but we later moved to Ruston. They had a Wagon Wheels Ministry there and a rodeo Bible camp. My dad saw the flier for it at a Western store here in Zachary, so I started going.”
Now a resident of Pride, Stevens said he knows the story behind the local cowboy church. The blue building originally was a feed store. A baseball organization leased the site, but now Cross Creek Cowboy Church owns it.
The floor plan is open, but room is limited. Church members are doing their share to make renovations and improvements to the site.
“One of the main difference in our service is that Josh (pastor Morris) and I like to use things we know in sermons — horses, cows, fences. It’s stuff most people in our church can relate to. There’s a connection there,” Stevens said. “And through our cowboy church association, we get support and a network of churches helping us when we need it.”
According to Stevens, even with renovations, members are trying to keep the Cross Creek Church as “old-timey Western” as they can. Clean water is used in galvanized horse troughs for baptisms. A few hours before, members heat water in large crawfish cooking pots so those being baptized don’t freeze. The “hat is passed,” literally for tithes and donations — a Western hat on top of a wooden box. And there’s talk of adding a building for the youth, eventually establishing a bigger church site that includes its own rodeo arena.
Angel Harper, 14, is a member of Steven’s youth group. She lives with her grandfather, Chad Jeansonne, in a house next door to the church.
“At church, you don’t have to look super nice, but you can wear whatever you want. Most of the times I wear my jeans ripped when I fell off my horse, my muddy cowboy boots and a T-shirt,” Harper said. “The people are really nice and welcoming.”
Harper and her grandfather have one horse each to ride, although her grandfather used to break horses. She practices riding with her horse Cocoa. “I’ve kind of been learning to cut cattle. I’m not too good, but I get the job done. I learned how to ride, though, mainly from the Morris family,” she said.
Harper plans on college, earning an animal science degree and becoming a vet. She wants a 3,000-acre ranch in Montana with cows and horses and dogs.
For now, she was baptized at Cowboy Church on her 10th birthday and is learning there.
“Mr. Josh (the pastor) has a really good way of using words and preaching with stories. And he tells it straight. He doesn’t water anything down. I didn’t really know anything about God until I started going to this church,” Harper said.
“When I was baptized, my grandma had a rare disease and was not supposed to live more than a few months. But after that, she lived almost another nine years. I think God was trying to teach me something. I learned a lot from her in that time.”
Meanwhile, church member Rusti Bankston-Sagona is working with the adult congregation and helping with such programs as the Church in the Dirt service, which the church eventually would like to expand.
“We established the church in 2012, and we first held services in a tent behind the Western store for about a year and a half,” Bankston-Sagona said. “That was when I joined, and there were only about 15 of us then. Now we average about 85 people on a Sunday morning, more on holidays like Easter when it’s standing room only. We have a goat roping after church for Easter, too.”
Bankston-Sagona grew up a cowgirl and loved barrel racing. “I got invited to church by the pastor’s wife when we met at a horse competition a long time ago."
A love of horses and cowboy skills may bring the members to the group, but the casual, down-to-earth nature of Cowboy church keeps the members coming back. There's also a Cowboy Church band that practices at the church.
For more info on Cowboy Church, visit www.crosscreekcowboychurch.com.