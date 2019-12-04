The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Nov. 14-27:
Anderson, Bria: 26, 3805 Lee St., Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Anderson, Marc: 33, 5085 Hillcrest, Zachary, theft.
Barrilleaux, Janice: 58, 8629 Oakley Drive, Zachary, theft.
Belt, Kimberly: 38, 5069 Hillcrest, Zachary, theft.
Cannon, Timothy: 27, 8319 Ned Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.
Cosey, Ashley: 33, 2765 Linwood St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Dunn, Joshua: 31, 11685 Rist Road, Clinton, distributing of Schedule I, possession of legend drug, fugitive warrant.
Dunn, Tyler: 19, 1632 Carver St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Elsey, Shawn: 48, 3722 Pope Road, Zachary, criminal trespassing.
Houston, Sydni: 20, 10836 Fieldcrest Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Lee, Jessica: 27, 6074 Prescott Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Muldrew, Denise: 42, 5840 Tee Drive, Zachary, domestic abuse battery, criminal damage to property.
Parker, Darion: 21, 2424 Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge, forcible rape.
Priestley, Johnathon: 26, 1278 Elaine St., Morgan City, fugitive warrant from Assumption Parish.
Singleton, Deandre: 26, 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary, hit-and-run, careless operation, criminal damage to property, false certificates, theft, remaining after forbidden.
Smith, Cody: 21, 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, distributing Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I.
Turnbow, Jeffery: 36, 8850 Main St., Zachary, improper telephone communications, stalking.
Turnbow, Jeffery: 36, 8850 Main St., Zachary, violation of protective order, improper telephone communication.
Vessel, Nathaniel:, 35, 9100 Jones Vaughn, St. Francisville, resisting an officer.
Washington, Marvin: 26, 2471 68th Ave., Baton Rouge, improper supervision of child.
Williams, Joshua: 36, 4517 Avenue C, Zachary, criminal damage to property.