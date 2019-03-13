The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Feb. 21-28:
Austin, Katie: 25, 1540 Rollins Road, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Bateaste, Keithen: 44, complete address unavailable, Crosby, illegal possession of stolen things.
Bell, Kisasa: 42, 22724 Carriage Road, Zachary, three counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Byrd, Myesha: 37, 1725 Deeby Ave., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Carter, Shawnon: 33, 449 Collins Loop, Woodville, Mississippi, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants, flight from an officer, resisting an officer, second-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle.
Casado, Cesar: 39, 999 N. Ninth St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Collins, Keoytta: 29, 4201 Florida St., Zachary, hit-and-run.
Doty, Joshua: 36, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, simple burglary, theft.
Edwards, Kenneth: 22, 3641 Main St., Zachary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Glasper, Isiah: 68, 3801 Pocasset St., Baton Rouge, two counts of theft, resisting an officer.
Gremillion, Steven: 27, 14923 E. Beaver Drive, Pride, theft of an access card, theft, simple burglary.
Hausey, Brandon: 29, 7737 Barton Lane, Ethel, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana.
Krol, Chezare: 32, 907 La. 19, Slaughter, hit-and-run.
Leggett, Michael: 30, 2016 E. Azalea Ave., Baker, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Mauroner, Richelle: 35, 5421 Hillcrest Drive, Zachary, five counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Merridy, Tiffany: 23, 1291 N. 39th St., Baton Rouge, soliciting without a permit.
Mistry, Jimi: 20, 5733 Airline Drive, Metairie, soliciting without a permit.
Palmer, Davis: 48, 1163 N. 49th St., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Ricks, Brittany: 31, 3820 Nelson St., Zachary, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.
Robinson, Rinata: 38, 8520 Pettit Road, Baker, theft.
Roshto, Michelle: 48, 20325 McHist Road, Zachary, trespassing.
Vessell, Marissa: 23, 1338 Louisiana Ave., Baker, disturbing the peace.