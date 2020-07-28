The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department from July 16-23:
Datriea Burton: 36; 2124 Reunion Ranch, Apt. 434, Fort Worth, Texas; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Jimmy Ebron: 40; 6144 Barksdale St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Dontrea McCray: 23; 1103 Chemin Drive, Baker; domestic abuse battery
Christe Ricard: 37; 8802 Cedar Circle, Baton Rouge; for felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Calvin Robertson: 40; 1104 Shilo Ave., Baker; domestic abuse battery
Shumeco Stewart: 37; 1104 Shilo Ave., Baker; domestic abuse battery, fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and bench warrants from Baker City Court
Antonio Wiggins: 42; 1424 Cardinal St., Baton Rouge; felony theft