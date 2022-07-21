Dr. Krishna Sajja has joined the staff of Lane Gastroenterology, 6550 Main St., Suite 3500, Zachary.
Sajja attended the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. He continued his training at Baylor College of Medicine where he completed his residency in internal medicine and completed his fellowship in gastroenterology at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
Sajja specializes in comprehensive diagnosis and management of the digestive tract (esophagus, stomach, small and large intestines, liver, biliary tract, and pancreas), inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's, as well as liver and pancreatic diseases, including hepatitis, cirrhosis, primary biliary cholangitis, pancreatitis and other autoimmune disorders, a news release said.
The most common symptoms treated include heartburn, abdominal pain, diarrhea, incontinence, irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, bleeding, hepatitis and hemorrhoids.
“I am excited to be part of this community,” Sajja said. “There is no better job than helping my patients stay healthy.”
He is board-certified in internal medicine and board eligible in gastroenterology. In addition to colonoscopy screenings and upper endoscopies, Sajja is also trained in therapeutic endoscopic procedures and dilation procedures.
Sajja is accepting new patients. Physician referrals are required. For information or to make an appointment, call Lane Gastroenterology at (225) 658-6780.