The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for May 2 to 9:
Banks, Cornealius: 29, 8845 Corlett Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Banks, Yourislee: 36, 3512 Charry Drive, Baker, domestic abuse battery.
Brown, Charles: 25, 1120 Sherron Ave., Baker, disturbing the peace, simple battery, aggravated assault.
Cobb, Christian: 25, 4944 Longfellow Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Culberson, Shannon: 46, 5773 Lemonwood St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Echols, Michael: 37, 17819 Lake Vista Drive, Greenwell Springs, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Edwards, Larry: 35, 606 Richey St., New Roads, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Henderson, Roneisha: 26, 4541 E. Dayton Court, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Howard, Tiffany: 26, 3007 Foulton St., Baton Rouge, felony theft, fugitive East Baton Rouge.
Jackson, Joenetta: 30, 12134 Palmyra, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Jackson, Quentin: 39, 7415 Main St., Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Johnson, Brian: 44, 4053 Bennet St., Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Johnson, Michael: 53, 434 W. McKinley St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Laurent, Rayn: 36, 9638 False River Road, New Roads, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Marinez-Bagget, Dillia: 48, 4357 Baker Blvd., Baker, domestic abuse battery.
McKenzie, Lacrisha: 32, 2013 W. Azalea Ave., Baker, resisting a police with force, disturbing the peace with offensive words, disturbing the peace by public intoxication.
Saucier, Dalton: 19, 7535 Lower Zachary Road, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Shores, Kenneth: 64, 4470 Gibbens Payne Road, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Whitfield, Reginald: 20, 955 St. John Lane, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Winn, Jada: 21, 1113 Seville Ave., Baker, theft.
Winn, Jerica: 18, 1113 Seville Ave., Baker, theft.