The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Jan. 31- Feb. 7:
Buckely-Johnson, Leatha: 35, 5222 Hollywood St., Baton Rouge, theft.
Daigle, Burke: 51, 4311 Marshall St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Davis, Dexter: 26, 18750 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, possession of marijuana, failure to use headlights when required.
Davis, Joyner: 30, 18750 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Harper, Ryan: 35, 21210 Plank Road, Zachary, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants, resisting an officer, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Hart, Sofia: 23, 4609 39th St., Zachary, driving while intoxicated.
Henderson, Marcus: 27, 7463 Oakleaf St., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana, failure of license plate lamp.
Jack, Frisco: 25, 3335 Osceola St., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Jarman, Karla: 33, 17819 Lake Vista Drive, Greenwell Springs, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Jarrell, Marcus: 49, 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Johnson, Dasia: 20, 4053 Bennett St., Zachary, disturbing the peace.
Leonard, Tronette: 29, 80 Peach St., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, busted taillight.
Paul, Marcus: 29, Doughtery Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Petty, Gabrielle: 25, 20712 Holmes Drive, Zachary, theft.
Smith, Bridgette: 38, 5860 Rolling Acres, Baker, four counts of resisting an officer, simple escape, disturbing the peace, battery of a dating partner.
Spurlock, Kayland: 26, 18217 Claudette Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Stewart, Keronique: 34, 4016 Shelly St., Baton Rouge, theft, remaining after forbidden.
White, Dawn: 47, 4126 Robert St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Wrights, Jada: 21, 4530 Avenue C, Zachary, theft.