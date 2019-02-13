The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Jan. 31- Feb. 7:

Buckely-Johnson, Leatha: 35, 5222 Hollywood St., Baton Rouge, theft.

Daigle, Burke: 51, 4311 Marshall St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Davis, Dexter: 26, 18750 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, possession of marijuana, failure to use headlights when required.

Davis, Joyner: 30, 18750 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Harper, Ryan: 35, 21210 Plank Road, Zachary, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants, resisting an officer, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Hart, Sofia: 23, 4609 39th St., Zachary, driving while intoxicated.

Henderson, Marcus: 27, 7463 Oakleaf St., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana, failure of license plate lamp.

Jack, Frisco: 25, 3335 Osceola St., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.

Jarman, Karla: 33, 17819 Lake Vista Drive, Greenwell Springs, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Jarrell, Marcus: 49, 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, possession of marijuana.

Johnson, Dasia: 20, 4053 Bennett St., Zachary, disturbing the peace.

Leonard, Tronette: 29, 80 Peach St., Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, busted taillight.

Paul, Marcus: 29, Doughtery Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Petty, Gabrielle: 25, 20712 Holmes Drive, Zachary, theft.

Smith, Bridgette: 38, 5860 Rolling Acres, Baker, four counts of resisting an officer, simple escape, disturbing the peace, battery of a dating partner.

Spurlock, Kayland: 26, 18217 Claudette Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.

Stewart, Keronique: 34, 4016 Shelly St., Baton Rouge, theft, remaining after forbidden.

White, Dawn: 47, 4126 Robert St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants, fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Wrights, Jada: 21, 4530 Avenue C, Zachary, theft.

View comments