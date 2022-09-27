Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates Association welcomed 17 people who were officially sworn in as CASA volunteers by Juvenile Court Judge Adam Haney on Sept. 1.
Each volunteer will be appointed to advocate for the best interests of an abused child, news release said.
"I can't express how valuable you are — I am incredibly appreciative for the work you do. CASAs have an ancillary benefit to the community and the children," Haney said.
The new advocates were sworn in at the CASA office on the final evening of a 32-hour training course, which prepares CASA volunteers for their advocacy work. Once assigned to cases, the volunteers will work to help abused and neglected children reach safe homes with forever families.
Though CASA now has new advocates, the program still needs volunteers to reach its goal of serving every child in East Baton Rouge Parish who needs a voice. CASA is accepting people into its next in-person volunteer training class that begins Jan. 10.
No special background is required to become a CASA volunteer. The first step to getting involved is to attend a 30-minute virtual orientation.
To register for an orientation, volunteers can visit casabr.org and click on volunteer at the top. For information, call (225) 379-8598 or email volunteer@casabr.org.