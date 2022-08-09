At the July 28 meeting, Zachary Rotarians were updated on the Baton Rouge Zoo Master Plan by zoo Director Jim Fleshman.
Fleshman is guiding the largest construction project in BREC's history to reimagine the 52-year-old zoo. The zoo is one of four areas in Greenwood Park, in Baker, but the vision is to create a destination that draws visitors into the park and the grand entrance to the modernized zoo.
Fleshman said much emphasis is being given to caring for the animals from birth to death. New habitats are being developed throughout the zoo, starting with the new pygmy hippo exhibit. The exhibit will be a mixed species exhibit incorporating the primate colobus and birds.
The goal is for exhibits to recreate specific areas of a continent so that the animals and visitors can feel a part of that culture. The new exhibits will tell a story of the animals and their native lands.
Also planned are new aviaries, a bobcat exhibit and a new giraffe barn. While presently in phase I of construction, phase II will include completing the Africa exhibits, and Phase III will focus on the Atchafalaya exhibits.
As a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the zoo strives to bridge the gap between urban reality and the beauty of nature, the speaker said.