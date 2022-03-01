Tramayne Richardson, the family consumer science and nutrition agent in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes, can host classes on many nutrition topics.
Richardson has a bachelors of science in nutrition and dietetics and certifications in personal training and culinary arts.
She can be reached at tramaynerichardson@agcenter.lsu.edu or (225) 963-6344.
Richardson said lessons are designed to be taught in person with hands-on activities, discussions and recipe tasting. But lessons can be adapted to the clientele, including online or in-person following COVID-19 protocols. Many classes have a small fee to cover supplies.
Classes include:
Dining with Diabetes
This is a five-part series that helps adults at risk or living with Type 2 diabetes learn how to manage their condition through meal planning, label reading, and portion control. The five lessons are: "What is Diabetes?"; "Carbohydrates and Sweeteners"; "Fats and Sodium"; Vitamins, Minerals and Fiber"; and a reunion with a guest speaker.
Small Changes, Healthy Habits
This four-part series looks at improving health and nutrition through small changes. The goals are modest, healthy, long-term changes in both diet and physical activity. All lessons include discussions, activities and food tastings.
Smart Portions
This eight-part lifestyle weight control program teaches healthy eating using the MyPlate food groups and proper portion sizes. Regular physical activity and focus on a healthy weight are keys to success. Lessons include smart portions, nutritional meal planning, physical activity, habits, eating out and self-esteem.
Break Up with Salt
The four-part lesson series is aimed to help adults at risk for or with hypertension (high blood pressure) manage blood pressure levels through goal setting, diet, nutrition label reading, portion control and cooking. Lessons include how to detect, correct and protect; DASH diet and label reading; a virtual grocery store tour; and mastering meals with flavor.
Let's Eat for the Health of It
An eight-part series developed by the LSU AgCenter, this teaches the importance of MyPlate food groups, food safety, hand-washing, physical activity and food dollar management. Lessons include fruits and vegetables; dairy; grains; protein; fats, sugar, sodium; food dollar management — food safety; and physical activity.
Various nutrition topics
Richardson can present a variety of one-session lessons. Ideas include small kitchen appliances: how to air fry or use an electric pressure cooker; food for brain health; Mediterranean diet; and meal prepping.