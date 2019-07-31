The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department July 11-18:
Brook, Trevois: 19, 6751 Royal Oaks Court, Zachary, unauthorized use of a movable, battery of a dating partner, hit-and-run, theft.
Griffey, Lauren: 28, 2120 La. 19, Slaughter, theft.
Hawkins, Nicole: 20, 5638 Triman St., Baton Rouge, theft.
Jackson, Marlon: 28, 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Malefou, June: 25, 5778 Richmond Ave., Baton Rouge, unauthorized use of a movable.
Newman, Keyshawen: 18, 26692 Ligon Road, Zachary, theft.
Taylo, Corry: 40, 5365 Landis Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana, distribution of Schedule I drugs, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with drugs, failure of tail-lamps.
Veatch, Jonathan: 19, 10002 La. 421, St. Francisville, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Williams, Kendrick: 28, 1134 Husband St, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.